Hockenson (ribs) was limited in practice Wednesday.

In the wake of the Vikings' 31-28 win in Atlanta this past Sunday, coach Kevin O'Connell told Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune that Hockenson was dealing with an oblique or rib issue. O'Connell also expressed hope Monday that the tight end would be able to play through the injury, according to Goessling. After only 'rib' was listed next to his name Wednesday, Hockenson will have two more chances to get back to full before the team potentially makes a ruling on his availability for Sunday's game against the Saints.