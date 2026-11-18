Hockenson (wrist) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday.

After sitting out the entirety of Week 10 prep due to wrist and chest injuries, Hockenson was ruled out ahead of this past Sunday's game at Green Bay. It marked his first absence of the season, but in his return to drills Wednesday, he was listed with only the wrist issue, signaling progress in his recovery. In the end, though, Hockenson may need to practice fully Thursday and/or Friday to enter the weekend with a designation for Sunday's contest against the 49ers in Mexico City.