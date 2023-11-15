Hockenson (ribs) was listed as limited on Wednesday's practice estimate.

The Vikings placed a cap on Hockenson's practice reps last week due to the rib injury that he suffered during a Week 9 win in Atlanta. It didn't stop him from suiting up this past Sunday against the Saints on his way to 11 catches (on 15 targets) for 134 yards and one touchdown. Now that he's back on the practice report, though, Hockenson's status will need to be monitored as the weekend approaches.