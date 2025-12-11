Hockenson (shin) was a limited practice participant Thursday.

One day removed from not mixing into any drills due to a shin injury Wednesday, Hockenson was back on the field, signaling that he's trending in the right direction ahead of Sunday's contest at Dallas. Friday's practice report will unveil whether or not he enters the weekend with a designation for Week 15 action, but fellow TE Josh Oliver is on hand if Hockenson is inhibited or sidelined.