Hockenson (ribs) was a limited participant in practice Friday.
Hockenson played through the rib injury the past two weeks and piled up 15 catches for 189 yards and a touchdown in his familiar three-down role. He'll likely be fine for Monday's game against the Bears, and might be looking at another week without WR Justin Jefferson (hamstring - LP) around to compete for targets.
More News
-
Vikings' T.J. Hockenson: Still dealing with rib injury•
-
Vikings' T.J. Hockenson: Team-high receiving yards in loss•
-
Vikings' T.J. Hockenson: Ready for Week 11•
-
Vikings' T.J. Hockenson: Another limited showing•
-
Vikings' T.J. Hockenson: Limited on estimated report•
-
Vikings' T.J. Hockenson: Racks up 134 yards•