Hockenson (wrist/chest) is listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's estimated practice report.

There was no clear sign of trouble Monday night when Hockenson played 83 percent of snaps in a loss to the Bills. A return to practice Thursday would put him on track to face the Packers this Sunday in what could be the first start of Kirk Cousins' second stint with the Vikings. Coach Kevin O'Connell declined to name a Week 10 starter Wednesday, but Cousins' familiarity with the offense seemingly gives him the edge over Carson Wentz (ankle) after Wentz's Monday night meltdown.