Hockenson (foot) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday.

Hockenson is managing a foot issue that he sustained in the fourth quarter of Monday's 22-17 win against the 49ers. After sitting out Wednesday's session entirely, he appeared to be moving around OK during the media-access portion of Thursday's practice, according to Alec Lewis of The Athletic. Hockenson has one more chance this week to prove his health before the Vikings potentially hand him a designation for Sunday's game at Green Bay.