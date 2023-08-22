Hockenson (illness) did more at Tuesday's practice than he did Monday, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.
Hockenson has been bothered by an ear infection since the first week of August and seems to be slowly improving. He still has more than two and a half weeks to get ready for a Week 1 matchup with Tampa Bay, though he may conclude the preseason without an appearance.
