Coach Kevin O'Connell said Wednesday that Hockenson missed practice due to lower back stiffness, Dane Mizutani of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Hockenson has recovered from the ear infection that hampered him mid-August, but lower back stiffness could now sideline him through Saturday's preseason finale against the Cardinals. The starting tight end still has well over two weeks to recover before Minnesota's regular-season opener against Tampa Bay, but he may have to shake off some rust if he indeed fails to log a preseason appearance.