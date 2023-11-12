Hockenson (ribs) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints, and while he's expected to be active for the contest, the tight end isn't expected to handle his typical snap share, Ed Werder of ESPN reports.

Hockenson was a limited practice participant from Wednesday through Friday after he sustained a rib injury in the Vikings' Week 9 win over the Falcons. Though Hockenson still proceeded to play 85 percent of the snaps on offense against Atlanta and finished with a 7-69-0 receiving line on 12 targets, Werder notes that the 26-year-old is still affected by the rib injury, and the Vikings are expected to act more cautiously with his usage. Specifically, Werder relays that Hockenson will be on the field for key situations, though he won't play as many snaps as normal. While a more limited snap count than normal would lower Hockenson's fantasy ceiling to some degree, he still profiles as a strong option in Week 10 lineups, especially given the limited target competition he'll have whenever he's on the field. The Vikings opted not to activate star receiver Justin Jefferson (hamstring) from injured reserve this week, and another starting wideout in K.J. Osborn (concussion) is listed as questionable but considered unlikely to play.