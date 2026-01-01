Vikings' T.J. Hockenson: Misses another practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hockenson (shoulder) did not practice Thursday.
Hockenson has now been listed as a non-participant on five consecutive practice reports due to a shoulder issue, and he wasn't able to suit up Week 17. Barring a surprising return to the practice field Friday, it appears as though Hockenson is trending in the wrong direction to suit up for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Packers. Josh Oliver will operate as Minnesota's starting tight end if Hockenson is unable to play in Week 18.
