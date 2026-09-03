Hockenson recorded a touchdown reception from Kyler Murray during the Vikings' final training camp practice Aug. 26, Andrew Krammer of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Hockenson played just five snaps in the Vikings' preseason opener and was rested for the final two exhibition tilts, but he's been getting in reps with the first-team offense throughout camp. After a delayed start to the 2024 campaign while he completed his recovery from a torn ACL and MCL in his right knee, Hockenson mostly stayed healthy in 2025 but was a middling fantasy option at tight end with a 51-438-3 receiving line on 66 targets over 15 games. Though Hockenson should benefit from upgraded quarterback play in 2026 after drawing targets from the likes of J.J. McCarthy, Carson Wentz and Max Brosmer a season ago, the closest Murray has come to supporting two fantasy relevant pass catchers was in 2024, when tight end Trey McBride (111-1,146-2 line in 16 games) and wideout Marvin Harrison (62-885-8 in 17 games) both had some utility. Justin Jefferson is locked in as the clear top weapon in the passing game and should dominate the targets, but Hockenson could struggle to see consistent volume while he's vying with the likes of No. 2 receiver Jordan Addison and No. 3 receiver Jauan Jennings for the remaining looks that don't go to Jefferson.