Hockenson caught three of nine targets for 33 yards and also secured a two-point conversion in Saturday's 39-36 overtime win over the Colts.
Outside of catching a game-tying two-point conversion with 2:15 to play, Hockenson didn't contribute much to Minnesota's historic comeback from a 33-point halftime deficit. The tight end has been targeted at least six times in all six of his games as a member of the Vikings, and he should continue to play a prominent role in Minnesota's high-powered offense in Week 16 against the Giants.
