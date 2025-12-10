Hockenson was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice due to a shin injury.

Hockenson logged his lowest snap share (56 percent) in a game this season this past Sunday against the Commanders, but he salvaged his two-catch, 12-yard day with a TD among his three targets. Perhaps the shin issue was to blame, but in any case, his status now will be monitored as the weekend approaches to get a sense of his odds to suit up Sunday in Dallas. Josh Oliver is the next TE up in Minnesota if Hockenson needs to miss any time.