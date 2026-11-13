Hockenson (wrist/chest) wasn't seen during the portion of Friday's practice open to the media, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports.

Hockenson appears set to go down as a non-participant for a third consecutive practice due to wrist and chest issues, and the Vikings now may make a ruling on his status for Sunday's game in Green Bay on their final Week 10 injury report Friday. If Hockenson is inhibited or sidelined this weekend, Ben Yurosek and Gavin Bartholomew are the other tight ends on the active roster, while Devin Culp can be elevated from the practice squad.