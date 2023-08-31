Hockenson (lower back) was nearly a full practice participant Wednesday and is on track to play Week 1 against Tampa Bay, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Hockenson missed a lot of August due to an ear infection and then a lower back injury, with his contract situation perhaps also playing a role. Everything is pointing up a week and a half before the start of the season, as he signed a contract extension Thursday after displaying his improved health Wednesday. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the extension is for four years and $68.5 million, with Hockenson's $42.5 million guarantee and $17.125 million average annual value both setting records among tight ends.