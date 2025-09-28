Hockenson recorded four receptions on five targets for 39 yards in Sunday's 24-21 loss to the Steelers.

Hockenson wasn't targeted until just before halftime and didn't make his first catch until the Vikings' first drive of the fourth quarter. However, he saw plenty of opportunity in short areas of the field in the final 10 minutes of the game as Minnesota attempted to rally from a two-score deficit. Though Hockenson ended up with a respectable line on five targets, Jordan Addison's return predictably appears to have cut into his target volume.