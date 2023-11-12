Hockenson (ribs) is active for Sunday's game against the Saints.

Hockenson gutted out a rib injury last Sunday in Atlanta, but he still played 85 percent of snaps and gathered in seven of 12 targets for 69 yards and no touchdowns. He proceeded to be a limited practice participant during the entirety of Week 10 prep, and while he's suiting up this Sunday, there's an expectation that he won't receive his typical workload, per Ed Werder of ESPN. With Hockenson handling fewer snaps than normal and WRs Justin Jefferson (hamstring) and K.J. Osborn (concussion) unavailable, rookie wideout Jordan Addison should be on the receiving end of plenty of passes from quarterback Joshua Dobbs, while Josh Oliver and Johnny Mundt are the available tight ends not named Hockenson.