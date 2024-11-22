Hockenson said Friday that he expects his playing time to start trending upward over the course of the remainder of the season, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports.

Hockenson has played just under 50 percent of the offensive snaps in each of the three games he's played in since his activation from the reserve/PUP list, but that was by design, according to the Vikings' star tight end. With Josh Oliver (ankle) battling an injury, Hockenson has been seeing more practice reps in packages he hasn't played in since his 2024 debut in Week 9. Getting on the field more should directly lead to an increase in routes and potential targets, raising both Hockenson's fantasy floor and ceiling.