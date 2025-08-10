Hockenson started at tight end and played eight snaps on offense, but wasn't targeted in the passing game in Saturday's preseason win over Houston, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. Hockenson missed time in practice earlier this week with a hip flexor.

It was surprising to see Hockenson play in the first preseason game given his injury scare earlier in the week. Even though he didn't do much in the game, it shows he's ready for the regular season.