Hockenson brought in five of six targets for 73 yards and a touchdown in the Vikings' 28-14 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

The veteran tight end finished second across his receiving line to Justin Jefferson, and Hockenson added his fourth touchdown reception of the season on a 19-yard grab in the first quarter. Hockenson has benefitted in the two games of Jordan Addison's (thumb) three-game absence that the tight end has been active for, posting an 11-128-1 line on 13 targets over that span. Hockenson boasts a 46-456-4 season tally heading into a Week 13 home matchup against the Panthers next Sunday.