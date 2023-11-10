Hockenson (ribs) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Hockenson played through the injury after suffering it in Sunday's 31-28 win over Atlanta, finishing seven catches for 69 yards while playing more than three-fourth of available snaps. He seems to have come out of the game with significant soreness but has a shot to avoid any absences after managing limited practice participation throughout the week. Fantasy managers will be glad to hear the Vikings and Saints have an early kickoff (1 ET) given that WRs Justin Jefferson (hamstring) and K.J. Osborn (concussion) also are listed as questionable.