Hockenson recorded eight receptions on 11 targets for 78 yards in Sunday's 28-24 loss to the Chargers.

Hockenson has been heavily reliant upon volume for production early this season, and that trend continued Sunday. He finished second on the team in targets but tallied only two catches that went for more than 10 yards. Hockenson will remain a must-start fantasy option as long as he holds such a key role in the offense -- he has at least eight looks in all three games this season. On the other hand, his production relative to his opportunity has been unimpressive, as he's averaging only 6.4 yards per target on the campaign while racking up 179 total yards.