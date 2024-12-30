Hockenson recorded five receptions on six targets for 68 yards in Sunday's 27-25 win over the Packers.
Hockenson recorded his highest yardage total since Week 12, highlighted by a 28-yard grab up the seam to help set up a field goal just before halftime. While his yardage totals haven't been particularly impressive, Hockenson's role has been consistent as he has at least five targets in six straight contests.
More News
-
Vikings' T.J. Hockenson: Finishes with 27 yards Sunday•
-
Vikings' T.J. Hockenson: Five-catch effort Monday•
-
Vikings' T.J. Hockenson: Four catches in Week 14 win•
-
Vikings' T.J. Hockenson: Just three receptions in win•
-
Vikings' T.J. Hockenson: Breaks out against Bears•
-
Vikings' T.J. Hockenson: Playing time likely to trend upward•