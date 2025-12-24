Hockenson (shoulder) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against Detroit.

Hockenson was held out of practice all week due to a shoulder injury that he likely picked up against the Giants on Sunday, and the injury has been deemed severe enough for the veteran tight end to be sidelined for Christmas Day. John Oliver, Ben Yurosek and Ben Sims will step into larger roles in Week 17, though their fantasy floors will be far lower given that Max Brosmer is under center for the Vikings due to J.J. McCarthy (hand) being ruled out. Hockenson's next and final opportunity to play this season is Week 18 against the Packers on Sunday, Jan. 4.