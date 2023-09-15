Hockenson brought in seven of eight targets for 66 yards and two touchdowns in the Vikings' 34-28 loss to the Eagles on Thursday night.

The talented tight end had already amassed eight catches during the Week 1 loss to the Buccaneers, albeit for only 35 yards. Hockenson had one less grab but much more fantasy success four days later, scoring on a pair of five-yard grabs in the second and fourth quarters, respectively. He also posted a 24-yard reception that nearly outpaced his entire season-opening output, and with 15 receptions on 17 targets thus far, he's on pace early for career-best efficiency. Hockenson will aim to keep up the momentum during a Week 3 home matchup against the Chargers on Sunday, Sept. 24.