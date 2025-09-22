Hockenson brought in five of six targets for 49 yards and a touchdown in the Vikings' 48-10 win over the Bengals on Sunday.

The veteran tight end had put together a quiet first two games of the season, mustering just a 4-27-0 line on seven targets. However, Hockenson tied for the team lead in receptions Sunday while checking in second in both receiving yards and targets as he worked with Carson Wentz for the first time. Hockenson also got into the end zone for the first time in 2025 on a five-yard grab late in the third quarter, and he's slated to operate with Wentz as his quarterback again in next Sunday's Week 4 matchup against the Steelers in Dublin, Ireland since J.J. McCarthy (ankle) is still expected to be sidelined for that contest.