Hockenson had two receptions for 11 yards, including a seven-yard touchdown, on three targets in Sunday's win at Detroit.

Hockenson played on 48 of the offense's 62 snaps and went out for a pass on 28 of them, which was about his usual pattern. However, quarterback J.J. McCarthy attempted just 25 passes, which didn't leave a lot of targets for the receiving corps after Justin Jefferson (nine targets). It's promising that McCarthy looked for Hockenson in the red zone.