Hockenson secured four of five targets for 66 yards during Sunday night's 34-26 win over the Cowboys.

Hockenson surpassed 50 receiving yards for just the second time this season during Sunday's win, finishing tied with Jordan Addison as the team's leading receiver. Justin Jefferson, meanwhile, finished with just two catches for 22 yards on a team-high eight targets. Hockenson has drawn at least four targets in all but one of his last five appearances and continues to build chemistry with quarterback J.J. McCarthy, so he's trending up heading into a plus matchup against the Giants in Week 16.