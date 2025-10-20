Hockenson brought in six of nine targets for 43 yards in the Vikings' 28-22 loss to the Eagles on Sunday.

The veteran tight end finished second on the Vikings in receptions and third in both receiving yards and targets. Hockenson's final line would have looked a lot better had a diving attempt at a touchdown catch that he made with just over three minutes remaining would have survived instant replay review. Hockenson did match his season high in receptions and set a new high-water mark in targets, so he's trending up heading into an intriguing Week 8 road matchup against the Chargers on Thursday night.