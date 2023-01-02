Hockenson caught seven of 12 targets for 59 yards in Sunday's 41-17 loss to the Packers.

The tight end tied K.J. Osborn for the team lead in receptions on a day when the Vikings offense mostly struggled and didn't score its first touchdown until well into the fourth quarter. Hockenson has caught at least three passes in every game since being traded to Minnesota and is just 102 receiving yards short of his first career 1,000-yard campaign, but with the team having nothing to play for in Week 18 except playoff seeding, he may not see a full workload against the Bears.