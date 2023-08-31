Hockenson (lower back) and the Vikings agreed Thursday to a contract extension, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The deal reportedly puts Hockenson among the highest-paid tight ends in the league, as one would expect of an eighth overall pick coming off career highs for catches (86) and yards (914). He missed a lot of time this summer with an ear infection and then a lower back injury, but the Viking seemingly expect Hockenson to be ready for Week 1 against Tampa Bay.