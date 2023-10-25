Hockenson was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's practice estimate due to a foot injury.

Hockenson hit the sideline for a spell during Monday's 22-17 win against the 49ers due to the foot injury, but after paying a visit to the medical tent, he was able to return to action. Overall, his snap share was a fairly standard 85 percent, and he also set season highs in catches (11), yards (86) and targets (12). The Vikings may just be taking it easy on Hockenson just two days removed from Monday's game, but his status will still need to be monitored closely ahead of Sunday's visit to Green Bay.