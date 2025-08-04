Coach Kevin O'Connell said Hockenson (leg/hip/back) won't take part in Monday's practice, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports.

Hockenson sustained a lower-body injury at Saturday's session that caused a noticeable limp. He's being listed with leg, hip and back issues as of Monday, during which he'll sit out drills, so it's be interesting to see if he can handle any work at practice Wednesday or Thursday. While second-year quarterback J.J. McCarthy is expected to play in Saturday's preseason game against the Texans, it's unclear if Hockenson will be out there, even if he was healthy enough to suit up.