Hockenson brought in all six targets for 38 yards in the Vikings' 21-17 win over the Browns in London on Sunday.

The veteran tight end continued to play a short-area role and finished as the runner-up in receptions for the Vikings while also tying for second in targets. Hockenson provided some key contributions on the Vikings' game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter, making two catches for 20 yards during the possession. Hockenson has between four and six receptions in his last three games, but he's yet to top 49 receiving yards in any contest this season heading into the Week 6 bye.