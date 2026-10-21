Head coach Kevin O'Connell said that Hockenson (concussion) is expected to practice Wednesday, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

Hockenson suffered a concussion on the Vikings' opening possession of a Week 5 win in New Orleans, but with the benefit of an early-season bye in Week 6, the tight end may not miss any additional time due to the injury. Wednesday's activity level will serve as Hockenson's base line as he works his way through the protocol for head injuries ahead of Sunday's game against the Colts.