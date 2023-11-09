Hockenson (ribs) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday.

Hockenson continues to operate with a cap on his practice reps as the Vikings navigate their way through Week 10 prep. A rib issue is to blame, but Hockenson told Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com on Thursday, "That's the plan," when asked about his chances to play Sunday against the Saints. That comment echoed one from coach Kevin O'Connell on Monday, but Friday's injury report will reveal whether or not Hockenson enters the weekend with a designation.