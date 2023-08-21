Hockenson (illness) was limited during Monday's practice, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Hockenson warmed up and ran through installs before heading inside for treatment. The tight end has been limited due to the ear infection since Aug. 3, and it remains unclear when he'll be back to 100 percent. The Vikings have one remaining preseason game, Saturday against Arizona, and three weeks until they open the regular season against Tampa Bay on Sept. 10. Hockenson said last week that he's "starting to get cleared up," so there doesn't appear to be too much concern about his availability, but it's certainly a storyline worth following with Week 1 approaching fast.