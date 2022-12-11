Hockenson secured six of eight targets for 77 yards in the Vikings' 34-23 loss to the Lions on Sunday.

Facing his old squad in the highly familiar environment of Ford Field, Hockenson finished second in receiving yards and tied for second in targets as well on the afternoon for the Vikings. The talented tight end's yardage tally was also his highest since his Week 9 Minnesota debut, and he's now recorded at least five catches in five of his first six games with Minnesota. Hockenson next takes aim at the Colts defense in a Week 15 home matchup on Saturday afternoon.