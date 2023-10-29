Hockenson caught six of nine targets for 88 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-10 win over the Packers.

The tight end's big day was punctuated by a two-yard TD from Kirk Cousins in the third quarter. Unfortunately for Hockenson and the rest of Minnesota's receiving options, Cousins suffered what's feared to be a season-ending Achilles tear late in Sunday's contest. With Nick Mullins (back) on IR for at least one more game, that will likely leave fifth-round rookie Jalen Hall under center in Week 9 against the Falcons.