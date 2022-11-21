Hockenson caught five of nine targets for 34 yards in Sunday's 40-3 blowout loss to the Cowboys.

Hockenson actually led the Vikings in receiving despite his meager output in an embarrassing loss. Minnesota's prized deadline acquisition struggled with drops Sunday, failing to pull in two throws that hit him in the hands on consecutive plays near the end zone. The 25-year-old is struggling to find separation in his new scheme, averaging just 7.1 YPC in three games since being traded after posting a mark of 15.2 with Detroit. Hockenson remains a premier fantasy asset due to his high target rate (9.3 targets/game with MIN). The athletic tight end is hoping to be thankful for his first touchdown as a Viking when Minnesota takes on the New England on Thanksgiving.