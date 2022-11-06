Hockenson brought in all nine targets for 70 yards in the Vikings' 20-17 win over the Commanders on Sunday.

The newly acquired tight end made quite the splash in his first game in Minnesota, posting a team-high reception total while checking in second in yardage and targets to Justin Jefferson. Hockenson's robust usage and the fact he outpaced Adam Thielen by six receptions overall could signal the dawning of a new day in the Vikings offense, with head coach Kevin O'Connell apparently willing to deploy Hockenson as much more of a pass-catching asset than he did Irv Smith (ankle). Hockenson's first opportunity to build on the standout effort comes in a tough Week 10 road showdown against the Bills.