Hockenson brought in four of seven targets for 55 yards in the Vikings' 21-20 loss to the Broncos on Sunday night.

The productive tight end paced the Vikings in receiving yards and targets while tying with fellow tight end Josh Oliver for the team lead in receptions. However, it was still an underwhelming night by Hockenson's lofty standards, as his catch total was his lowest since Week 4 while his receiving yards qualified as his fewest since Week 6. Hockenson has shown good early rapport with Joshua Dobbs despite Sunday's downturn, but he could see his overall target share take a hit with the potential return of Justin Jefferson (hamstring) for a Week 12 home matchup against the Bears on Monday night, Nov. 27.