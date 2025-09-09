Hockenson secured three of four targets for 15 yards in the Vikings' 27-24 win over the Bears on Monday night.

The Vikings' passing attack was mostly quiet the majority of the night as J.J. McCarthy made his NFL regular-season debut, helping lead to a modest showing for the veteran tight end. Hockenson entered the season with elevated expectations considering he's now nearly two years removed from suffering multiple knee ligament tears in Week 16 of the 2023 season, but his production will naturally be largely dependent on how quickly McCarthy gets his feet under him. Hockenson will next take aim at the Falcons defense in a Week 2 home matchup on Sunday night.