Vikings' T.J. Hockenson: Three receptions in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hockenson had three receptions for 39 yards on six targets in Sunday's loss to Chicago.
There were some encouraging signs for Hockenson as the Vikings offense used him more in short routes over the middle that were lacking in quarterback J.J. McCarthy's previous starts. However, McCarthy and the passing game struggled overall, which limits Hockenson's upside. McCarthy was just 16-of-32 passing as he struggled with accuracy and had two interceptions.
