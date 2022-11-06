Hockenson will be a "key part" of the Vikings' offense Sunday against the Commanders, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Hockenson was traded to Minnesota on Tuesday, but he worked extra hours to get caught up on the team's game plan while preparing on a short week. Hockenson will almost certainly make his Minnesota debut Sunday, but it remains unclear exactly how much he will play. It wouldn't be a surprise to see Johnny Mundt take on a larger role as a receiver in Week 9 in the absence of Irv Smith (ankle).