Felton (arm) was not listed on Thursday's injury report.

The rookie third-rounder was dealing with arm soreness in the tail end of training camp, but he appears to be past the issue given his absence from Thursday's injury report. Felton is on track to play Monday against the Bears, when he'll make his NFL regular-season debut. With Jordan Addison (suspension) missing the first three games of the season, Felton is in line to see rotational snaps at wide receiver behind Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen and Jalen Nailor.