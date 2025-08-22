Felton exited a camp-closing scrimmage early on Wednesday with what appeared to be a hand or arm injury, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Felton's availability for Saturday's preseason game isn't clear. It doesn't sound like a serious injury, but watch his status next week. Felton is battling with Lucky Jackson for the No. 4 spot on the wideout depth chart -- a role that could end up being significant early in the season with Jordan Addison set to miss the first three games due to a suspension.