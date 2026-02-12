Vikings' Tai Felton: Catches three passes in 2025
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Felton caught three passes for 25 yards in 17 games during the 2025 season.
Felton saw the majority of his action on special teams and played just 49 offensive snaps during his rookie campaign. The 22-year-old will look to play a bigger role on Minnesota's offense during the 2026 season.
