Felton caught six of 12 targets for 42 yards during Sunday night's 35-10 loss to the 49ers.

Felton was set to operate in an expanded role with Jordan Addison (thumb) on injured reserve, and he garnered a game-high 12 targets. The wide receiver finished tied for second on the team in catches with tight end T.J. Hockenson while fellow wideout Justin Jefferson (seven) led the way. Felton has caught nine of 17 targets for 75 yards over the last two weeks, and his next chance to build off of his recent momentum will come in Week 12 against the Falcons.